The Los Angeles rapper YG kicked a fan off stage on Saturday after the Texas concert goer declined to say “fuck Donald Trump.”

YG, whose legal name is Keenon Jackson, made the request while asking a fan at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio to “make up” his mind on the president by repeating the hook to his 2016 track FDT, which also features the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

“I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet,” YG told the fan after bringing him on stage. “I spotted you out in the crowd, I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump, you said you don’t know. So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight.”

“I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching. I want you to state your name and say fuck Donald Trump,” he added.

After the fan refused to repeat YG’s anti-Trump lyrics, the rapper removed from the stage: “No you won’t? Get his ass out of here, get his ass off the stage. He a Donald Trump supporter.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed YG’s actions during a Fox News appearance on Monday, as she sarcastically described the incident as “another example of the tolerant left.”

The YG track has become a popular protest song in the Trump era, but its release resulted in YG receiving calls from Secret Service due to the numerous threats made against Trump in the song.

