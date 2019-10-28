Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tries Walk Back Mueller Testimony That She Lied About James Comey

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders attempted to re-invigorate a claim that FBI agents told her they didn’t believe in James Comey–which she testified under oath was not true.

Unbelievable. Sarah Huckabee Sanders tries to walk back her lie under oath about James Comey at Politicon pic.twitter.com/40w9ur00Nb — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 28, 2019

Speaking during an audience Q&A during Politicon, Sanders–now a Fox News contributor–was asked about how she admitted to Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she misled reporters about Comey being unpopular within the FBI rank-and-file, claiming “countless” FBI agents had contacted the White House to say they’d lost confidence in Comey.

“Actually not … what I said is that I shouldn’t have used that word but that didn’t change the status of the fact that a lot of people had lost trust in James Comey,” Sanders told the crowd. “I used the word ‘countless’ and I said I shouldn’t have used that word.”

The Mueller report stated that “Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.”

Sanders then attacked the special counsel investigation, calling the process “disgraceful” and claiming it vindicated President Donald Trump to a round of applause from the audience at the annual political convention.

Watch above.

