‘Well, Sh*t’: Colbert Goes OFF on Supreme Court for Draft Decision Overturning Roe in Absolutely Scathing Monologue

Stephen Colbert unloaded on the conservative members of the Supreme Court following the leak of the draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Well, shit,” Colbert said at the top of his Tuesday show, lamenting the fact that he would no longer be able to focus on the 2022 Met Gala and would instead have to talk about, “Another group of out of touch people in crazy outfits pretending like its 1895 — the Supreme Court.”

The host went on to explain that Politico published Justice Samuel Alito’s Supreme Court draft decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The opinion was backed by conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett — or as Colbert called them, “Four old dudes and a woman who thinks The Handmaid’s Tale is a rom-com.”

Colbert gave a rundown of the opinion, which called for both Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood to be overruled.

The draft argued that “a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions,” adding, “On the contrary, an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law.”

“Because nothing says looking toward the future like adhering to the earliest days of common law,” Colbert quipped. “That’s why I believe that life begins at ‘white landholding male.’”

“This draft decision is scathing, at one point Alito writes ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.’ Now I’m not a lawyer, I can’t tell you if Roe was rightly decided,” Colbert continued. “But I can tell you that it’s an important precedent that has been repeatedly reaffirmed. And that’s not my opinion. It’s the opinion of these clowns.”

He then threw up clips from the Senate confirmation hearings of Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett, all of which showed the judges confirming that Roe was a “precedent” of the Supreme Court.

“So, if these folks believe that Roe v. Wade was so egregiously decided, why didn’t they tell the senators that during their confirmation hearings?” asked Colbert. “Well, because American voters support abortion in all or most cases at 80 percent. They knew that if they were honest, they wouldn’t get the job, so they lied, which I think is perjury. But what do I know? I’m not a Supreme Court justice. I’m not a good enough liar.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com