Comedian Russell Brand Facing Two New Counts of Sexual Assault: Report

English comedian Russell Brand has been charged with two additional counts of rape and sexual assault, The Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

According to Metropolitan Police, the charges stem from allegations from two women. In April, Brand was accused of assault by four separate women. For those four cases, Brand was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each for rape, indecent assault, and oral rape. Brand swiftly denied the allegations and pled not guilty during a May appearance in court.

The latest charges came from incidents that allegedly occurred back in 2009. The Daily Mail report continued:

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: ‘The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers. ‘The Met’s investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police.’ He is due to appear before magistrates next month over the two new charges, which relate to incidents alleged to have happened in 2009. Lionel Idan, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: ‘These new charges relate to separate reports of non-recent offences in 2009, involving two additional women.

In the United States, Brand — who’s previously endorsed President Donald Trump — has received support from a number of prominent conservative figures. Tucker Carlson, for example, has called the rape trial “absurd” while pleading for Trump to come to his aid.