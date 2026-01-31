Bill Maher Stunned By Audience Member Cheering Don Lemon Arrest: ‘It’s Not Good!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher was taken aback when a lone audience member cheered the arrest of independent journalist Don Lemon, exclaiming “It’s not good!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Nate Bargatze, comedian, actor, and host of the new game show “The Greatest Average American” and star of the upcoming film “The Breadwinner.”

The panel guests were Joe Scarborough, co-host of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” and author of the daily newsletter “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe”; and former Republican congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During the panel segment, Maher was running through a list of “fascist” things the Trump administration has done recently when he cited Lemon’s bombshell arrest:

BILL MAHER: A viral video in Maine, ICE guy’s taking this woman’s, a picture of her license plate, and she says, why are you taking my information down? This is caught on tape, I guess, because they have the quote, “because we have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist.”. That is exactly what they do in fascist governments. Whenever you’re a protester, you’re actually an enemy of the state, and we arrest you. That’s what’s going on in Iran right now. They arrested Don Lemon–. AUDIENCE MEMBER: Yes! Somebody went, “Yes,” like good, I don’t know. I don’t know. (AUDIENCE GROANS) It’s not good to arrest him! I don’t, you know. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Well, I’m going to say he violated the FACE Act. He went into a church, disrupted their worship, and then later in an interview compared them to white supremacists. That’s not journalism. That’s activism. I had an experience with Don Lemon. BILL MAHER: What, does it warrant getting arrested? MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Disrupting a worship service, stopping people’s right to worship God, that is violation of the FACES Act. And under the Biden administration, pro-lifers were sent to prison up to 11 years for praying in front of an abortion clinic and they were convicted under the FACE Act. So I don’t think that’s journalism, that’s not First Amendment going in and harassing people in the middle of church. And you know, Don Lemon came to my office with the Tesla takedown guy that organized it and we had to call Capitol Police. BILL MAHER: Okay, but can we just charge him with not cool, man?

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

