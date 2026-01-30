Stephanie Ruhle Says Trump ‘Faces a Reckoning in the Midterms’ 

MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle said that rather than trying to win over the American people, President Donald Trump is “dominating” them instead.

In her opening monologue on Friday’s edition of The 11th Hour, Ruhle recapped some of the day’s news, including the Department of Justice’s release of another trove of its files on Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the DOJ’s arrest of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort for covering a protest at a Minnesota church.

With one day remaining in the first month of 2026, Ruhle invited viewers to take a moment and consider just some of the major news events of January.

“I had to pause and consider all that happened in just this month,” she said. “The U.S. military seized the president of Venezuela. The president threatened to invade Greenland. ICE agents shot and killed Renee Good. The DOJ opened a criminal investigation of the Fed chair. The president threatened new tariffs against our closest allies. Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti. The FBI raided a critical election hub in the state of Georgia. And now the arrest of two journalists.”

Ruhle added:

But as the chaos continues, even intensifies, what we cannot do is take our eye off the ball because all of it is headed to one place nine months from now, when this administration faces a reckoning in the midterms. But the White House seems less interested in winning over the American people and right now, more interested in dominating the American people. So instead, we continue to be battered by an onslaught of unprecedented actions, with one apparent goal in sight: to defy the Constitution and consolidate power.

Amid heightening tensions in Minneapolis this week, Trump dispatched Border Czar Tom Homan to the city in an apparent attempt to lower the temperature. Homan suggested that the Department of Homeland Security would begin to draw down some of the 3,000 immigration agents in the area if certain conditions are met.

On Thursday night, however, Trump dismissed the idea. When asked by a reporter if the DHS would pull back some agents, the president replied, “No, no. Not at all.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

