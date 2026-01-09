Democrat On CNN Accuses Trump Deportation Forces Of ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism’ Amid Shootings

Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR) lashed out at President Donald Trump’s “goonish” deportation force, accusing them of “state-sponsored terrorism” on CNN.

Two people in Portland, Oregon were hospitalized after being shot fleeing a traffic stop by Trump Customs and Border Patrol agents. DHS said the victims were Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, anchor Erin Burnett interviewed Bynum as part of breaking coverage of the shootings of the two civilians.

Bynum tore into the immigration force immediately:

BURNETT: On the phone now is Congresswoman Janelle Bynum, whose district includes part of Portland.

Congresswoman, I appreciate you taking the time.

This is very preliminary information that we’re getting here. And I’m just — obviously, so let’s just start here with what you have learned. What do you know about the officer, the Customs and Border Patrol shooting in Portland right now?

REP. JANELLE BYNUM (D-OR) (via telephone): Well, we know that their presence is not welcome. And the way that they’re attempting to do law enforcement, we don’t believe that it’s law enforcement. We believe it is state-sponsored terrorism. And so, we’ve made several calls over and over and over again for the president to stop sending goons to Portland and to leave us alone.

BURNETT: Okay. Do you know anything about the shooting itself, about the people shot or anything? Have you — have officials shared any of that information with you?

BYNUM: Yes. My staff has shared with me that there was an interaction. The — there were two people involved. There was a gunshot. At least one gunshot fired. The people from the original site of the firing drove to another site and are being treated at a local hospital.

We recently learned that there was a report of a gunshot wound to the chest had not confirmed that. And, of course, more information is forthcoming. We also know that there has been a heightened sense of concern because we’ve gotten reports that ICE or Border Patrol has been impersonating or appearing to impersonate utility workers. And so, we just received notification on that as well. So, there’s a heightened sense in the community that these people are out there, that they’re goonish and they’re willing to stop at nothing to terrorize people.