‘Ole Miss Got SCREWED’: Social Media Melts Down Over Controversial Last Play in College Football Playoff

Social media erupted Thursday night in response to what many considered to be a missed call at the end of the Ole Miss-Miami College Football Playoff game.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Hurricanes held a 31-27 lead over the Rebels and were just seconds away from earning a spot in the national championship. On the final play of the game, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw the ball in the end zone for a last-resort hail mary. Miami’s defense was able to break up the play to secure the win.

THE LAST PLAY THAT SENT MIAMI TO THE CFP NATTY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xHXFD1iR2B — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026

ESPN’s broadcast then took a closer look at the final play. There appeared to be excessive contact from Miami defensive back Ethan O’Connor, which could have been called pass interference. If that call were made, Ole Miss would have been given the ball much closer to the end zone for one last play.

This time, no DPI on Miami to close the Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/byZL6A9OfK — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) January 9, 2026

Countless viewers came to the conclusion that officials missed a clear penalty.

In what world is that not pass interference on Miami Ole Miss was hosed!! #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3106Rradnb — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) January 9, 2026

I don’t care if it’s a Hail Mary in the CFP Semifinal, this should be called pass interference every time. Miami got away with a clear penalty vs Ole Miss to win the Fiesta Bowl. ESPN’s “officiating expert” calling this “mutual contact” is laughable… pic.twitter.com/BHHqST4NCv — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 9, 2026

The refs missed a CLEAR pass interference on Miami. Ole Miss got SCREWED on the last play 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/ZRGxtr3XOy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2026

Ole Miss was just robbed lmao refs call pass interference the entire 4th quarter but let this slide ? pic.twitter.com/g3UChPIM7Q — John (@iam_johnw) January 9, 2026

I have no idea how that isn't pass interference in the end zone

Classic of don't call a penalty on a hail mary even when that really isn't even a hail mary — Bengal (@BengalYouTube) January 9, 2026

Should have been pass interference on Miami wow pic.twitter.com/BFKHyW5YVf — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 9, 2026

You can’t really make that call there, but in a non-end of game situation, that’s definitely defensive pass interference

pic.twitter.com/MHEVO0oOd3 — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) January 9, 2026

Even Lane Kiffin — who left Ole Miss for LSU in an ugly breakup earlier in the season — agreed.

Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay also viewed the contact by O’Connor as illegal.

“This is defensive pass interference,” McAulay tweeted. “Everything up until the ball comes in is just mutual contact between two players tracking the ball.

“But as the ball arrives the defender grabs the jersey with the right hand and pulls the defender down.”

This is defensive pass interference. Everything up until the ball comes in is just mutual contact between two players tracking the ball. But as the ball arrives the defender grabs the jersey with the right hand and pulls the defender down. Best angle: pic.twitter.com/AaWTHtMEz7 — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) January 9, 2026

—