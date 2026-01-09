‘Ole Miss Got SCREWED’: Social Media Melts Down Over Controversial Last Play in College Football Playoff
Social media erupted Thursday night in response to what many considered to be a missed call at the end of the Ole Miss-Miami College Football Playoff game.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Hurricanes held a 31-27 lead over the Rebels and were just seconds away from earning a spot in the national championship. On the final play of the game, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw the ball in the end zone for a last-resort hail mary. Miami’s defense was able to break up the play to secure the win.
ESPN’s broadcast then took a closer look at the final play. There appeared to be excessive contact from Miami defensive back Ethan O’Connor, which could have been called pass interference. If that call were made, Ole Miss would have been given the ball much closer to the end zone for one last play.
Countless viewers came to the conclusion that officials missed a clear penalty.
Even Lane Kiffin — who left Ole Miss for LSU in an ugly breakup earlier in the season — agreed.
Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay also viewed the contact by O’Connor as illegal.
“This is defensive pass interference,” McAulay tweeted. “Everything up until the ball comes in is just mutual contact between two players tracking the ball.
“But as the ball arrives the defender grabs the jersey with the right hand and pulls the defender down.”
