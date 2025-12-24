Former Special Counsel Jack Smith has demanded that House Republicans release the “full videotape” of his nine-hour testimony before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

The letter, obtained by CBS’s Scott MacFarlane on Wednesday, was sent to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). In it, Smith’s lawyers ask for the “prompt public release” of Smith’s testimony, during which he discussed his classified documents, obstruction of justice, and election-tampering investigations into President Donald Trump.

The letter read:

Dear Chairman Jordan: Yesterday our client Jack Smith testified before the Committee for approximately nine hours regarding his investigation into President Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of classified documents, obstruction of justice, and role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Mr. Smith welcomed this opportunity and hopes that it will serve to correct the many mischaracterizations about the work of the Special Counsel’s Office. Mr. Smith respectfully requests the prompt public release of the full videotape of his deposition. Doing so will ensure that the American people can hear the facts directly from Mr. Smith, rather than through second-hand accounts. We also reiterate our request for an open and public hearing. During the investigation of President Trump, Mr. Smith steadfastly followed Justice Department policies, observed alllegal requirements, and took actions based on the facts and the law. He stands by his decisions. Thank you for your consideration of this matter. We look forward to cooperating with you to provide the public with an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Smith regarding his work.

The letter was revealed a week after Smith said during the closed-door session that investigators had proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Trump “criminally” conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Charges were filed in Smith’s investigations, but Trump avoided prosecution due to the longstanding DOJ policy against the indictment of a sitting president.