Fox News’ Dana Perino called out members of President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday for “getting really hung up” on mainstream media coverage of the conflict in Iran.

Perino discussed the administration’s latest attacks on the media on The Five, after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth both claimed on Wednesday that the media was covering the six American service members killed in Iran to make Trump “look bad.”

Co-host Kennedy seemed to somewhat agree with that characterization, asking Perino how the administration should go about “combating the messaging from, particularly Democrat senators, and also mainstream media, who are looking for any cracks in this?”

Perino claimed she did not believe that most of the coverage of the conflict had been negative, criticizing those within the administration who chose to focus “way too narrowly” on media coverage.

“I consume a lot of media, and I know there are some bad actors in the media, but overall have to say, I feel like there is a ton of coverage. I don’t think it’s all negative across the board,” she said. “Some of it, yes, the first question being, ‘When is it going to be over,’ like when the car ride is going to be over, but overall I don’t think it is that bad.”

She continued:

And I think that’s partly because the president himself is going to talk a lot, so you don’t have to guess, “What is he thinking?” He will tell you. Just call him, and he will pick up the phone maybe and he’ss able to tell you. Marco Rubio has been very good, General [Dan] Caine very good, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. They’re doing regular briefings. Now Karoline Leavitt is out there. So, and Centcom’s briefings have been amazing. So, I think that getting– if you are in the administration and you are getting really hung up on what you think the enemy in the mainstream media is saying about you, you are focusing way too narrowly. I don’t think the coverage of it is that bad at all, and I think that shows in the polling even because initially it’s 50/50. Okay, but that was because there was an element of surprise, let them explain it and let’s see how it goes. And the president said also, “I’m not worried about the polling.” He’s going to do what’s right.

Watch above via Fox News.

