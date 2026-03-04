Speaker Johnson Says the Iranians Have ‘Misguided Religion’ 

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) accused Iranians of having a “misguided religion” on Wednesday amid ongoing U.S. airstrikes against their country.

The U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran on Saturday for the second time since last summer. However, President Donald Trump said that this campaign will likely last longer, perhaps five weeks or longer. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, as were dozens of top officials. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to a human rights watchdog. More than 165 people – mostly children – were killed in a strike on an all-girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. An Iranian strike in Kuwait killed six U.S. service members.

Trump has drawn criticism from some quarters of the conservative commentariat, who said the president is not acting in the country’s best interests. The president has defended the war, claiming it is necessary to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, which last year he alleged was “totally obliterated” in last year’s U.S. and Israeli bombings.

Speaking on Capitol Hill, Johnson praised the president’s decision to attack Iran.

“The largest state sponsor of terrorism, Iran and its proxies, have killed more Americans than any other terrorist regime on Earth,” Johnson, an evangelical Christian, claimed before adding that Iranians have the wrong religion. “They are dedicated to it. They have been, and they say the quiet parts out loud. They wanted to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth, and they’d like to take us out as well. We’re the great Satan in their analogy and their misguided religion.”

An overwhelming majority of Iranians are Shia Muslims.

Johnson added that Iran wanted to “acquire a nuclear weapon so that they could take that madness and that ideology to its full conclusion.”

Watch above via CNN.

