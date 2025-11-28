‘Give Me A F***ing Break’: Donald Trump Jr Slams the WSJ Over Op-Ed Defending Afghan Immigrants

Donald Trump Jr. had strong words for the editorial board at The Wall Street Journal on Friday after the paper published an op-ed defending Afghan refugees who have immigrated to the United States.

In the wake of the shooting of two National Guardsmen by a suspected Afghan man, President Donald Trump and his administration halted “all immigration requests” from Afghan nationals, later expanding that pause to include “migration from all Third World Countries.”

In response to the crackdown, the editorial board at The Journal published a piece on Thursday entitled “The Ambush on the National Guard.”

The subheading reads: “The alleged shooting by an Afghan ‘partner’ shouldn’t condemn all who assisted the U.S. and now live here.”

“Some will say this means the U.S. should never admit such refugees, but the alternative is abandoning allies who assist Americans in war to the retribution of our enemies. The fate of Afghans, men and women, who worked with the U.S. has often been brutal,” read the editorial. “You can be sure Americans will fight overseas again, and our troops will need allies on the ground to succeed. How many will assist us if they believe there will be no exit for them if the U.S. leaves with the enemy triumphant?”

The president’s son took issue with the op-ed and the Journal writ large, writing a fiery response on Friday morning calling the board RINOs– meaning Republicans in name only.

“Give me a f***ing break,” wrote Trump Jr.. “The RINOs at the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board want us to be flooded with millions of America hating migrants who don’t share our values.”

The younger Trump broadened his criticism to include other Republicans who support this type of immigration.

“This is a good reminder that it’s not just Democrats responsible for this – It’s the globalist RINOs too,” he wrote.

The president’s son has long been a supporter of his father’s rhetoric surrounding immigration. On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump Jr. was one of the first to parrot the false claim that immigrants from Haiti were eating pets. He is also reportedly considering a presidential run in 2028.

Friday’s piece from the Journal continues a trend of the editorial board’s increased criticism of some policies and figures within the conservative movement. Less than a month earlier, the board published a scathing op-ed attacking white nationalist Nick Fuentes and his supporters– warning that “an old political poison is growing on the new right.”