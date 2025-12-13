Trump Brags About Being Called ‘Greatest President in History’ — By Famously Pro-Trump Author

The pPresident Donald Trump posted to Truth Social Saturday to humble-brag about kudos he received from a famously pro-Trump author.

“Wow! The great Art (Arthur) Laffer, Ronald Reagan’s economic ‘whiz,’ and highly respected by all, said in a speech last night that, ‘Donald Trump is the greatest President in history, bar none,'” Trump wrote.

The president continued, “Such an honor coming from a man of such wisdom. Also, he said that, ‘Tariffs are working in a big way.’ Our Country is rich and admired again! ”

A search of Leffer’s engagements from Friday night did not turn up the exact phrasing used by the president in his Truth Social post. In addition, an X user asked Grok about the president’s post, which responded, “Searches found no confirmation of the speech or quotes.”

However, Axios did quote Laffer calling Trump “a great negotiator” and the “single best president of his lifetime,” in an April interview.

Regardless, Leffer — known as the “father of supply-side economics” — has been effusively complimentary toward President Trump, especially since his 2016 stint as Trump’s economic advisor. Leffer was credited with influencing Trump’s 2016 campaign tax policy. Trump awarded Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Last week, Politico quoted Laffer in an article titled, “‘A gentleman’s C’: Some conservative economists quibble with Trump’s ‘A+++++’ economy.”

In the article, Laffer said that “Trump should be taken ‘seriously’ but ‘not literally'” when he gives himself a grade on the economy. But “the economy is damn good,” he added.

Laffer continued, “Triple plus plus plus, I don’t know of the words. But I think he’s done a great job, and I expect it to be a very positive next couple of years.”

Laffer was seemingly quoting Trump’s quote that his grade on the economy should be “A+++++.”

But Laffer once feared Trump’s tariffs and “blamed White House trade policy for the ‘most scary, in-flux’ economic moment of his life.”

“I don’t know how anyone looking at the facts could argue that protectionism doesn’t create downturns,” Laffer told Axios. “The more protectionism there is, the greater the downturn. Reducing tariffs and protectionism causes a boom in the economy.”