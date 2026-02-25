Joy Reid Hits Back at Heckler Shouting ‘You Suck! You’re a Loser!’ at Anti-Trump SOTU Rally

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Independent media host Joy Reid shot back at a heckler who shouted “you suck!” during the anti-Trump alternative SOTU “People’s State of the Union” rally.

The president gave a record-long State of the Union speech Tuesday night that included many of the elements that have become familiar to Trump speeches and SOTUs in general. There were the Democrats not applauding, the complaints about Democrats not applauding, the shout-outs to guests in attendance, Trump attacking Democrats and others, and the boasts of various sizes and accuracies.

But across town, Democrats who boycotted the speech held their own counter-rally on the National Mall in partnership with MeidasTouch and MoveOn, as well as 15 other organizations.

As Reid introduced Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a heckler began to shout at her, and the host hit back by proclaiming the disruptor a “fan” and an obsessive “Stan” as the shouting continued:

JOY-ANN REID: Alright, y’all okay? How many of you remember Kilmar Abrego-Garcia? How many of you guys remember him? (CHEERS). Wave your hand if you remember. Well, coming to the stage is the man who had the courage, the cojones, to go and–. HECKLER: Joy Reid! You suck! You’re a loser! JOY-ANN REID: –find him at CECOT. Oh, look at that. My fans are back! What I always say is–. HECKLER: Shame on you! Shame on you! JOY-ANN REID: –you know who I am, and I don’t know who you are. That means you’re a fan, you’re fan, you’re fans, you are a fan! (CHEERS) Keep on stannin’ me! Keep on stannin’ me! I don’t know where the hell you are, but you know me. Hallelujah, keep on being my fan! Well, coming to the stage is the great Chris Van Hollen, Senator Chris Van Hollen of the Great State of Maryland!

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and activist Fereshteh Ganjavi. also faced a hecklerwho actually rushed the stage:

SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): TRUMP FAN: They snuck in the border! They snuck in the border! Go Trump! Go Trump! (MAN IS GRABBED). CROWD: GET OFF! GET OFF! TRUMP FAN: Hey Murphy, you’re a scumbag! SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Thanks, man. Thanks buddy.

Watch above via Pool.

