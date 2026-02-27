Trump Says He’s Not Happy With Republicans Deposing Bill Clinton Over Epstein: ‘I Like Him’

President Donald Trump declared he’s doesn’t “like” former President Bill Clinton being deposed on the same day the former president sat with the House Oversight Committee to discuss his past relationship with convicted child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to the press outside the White House before leaving for Texas, Trump dismissed a question about the Epstein files, saying he was “fully exonerated.” Trump is a former friend of Epstein’s, but he’s denied any wrongdoing during their relationship. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently announced that “all” of the Epstein files have been released by the Department of Justice, sparking bipartisan backlash.

“I don’t know anything about the Epstein files. You know, I’ve been fully exonerated,” Trump said on Friday.

He was later asked about Bill Clinton sitting for a closed-door deposition in Congress one day after his wife did the same. Hillary Clinton denied any direct relationship to Epstein and said after her deposition that she was asked about everything from conspiracy theories to UFOs.

Bill Clinton, meanwhile, did maintain a friendship with Epstein for years. He released a statement on Friday as he sat for his deposition.

“Though my brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light, and though I never witnessed during our limited interactions any indication of what was truly going on, I am here to offer what little I know so that it might prevent anything like this from ever happening again,” the former president wrote.

Epstein was a convicted child sex predator and he died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

Trump said he likes Clinton and doesn’t like seeing him deposed when asked if the move sets a precedent.

“I don’t like seeing him deposed, but they certainly went after me a lot more than that,” he said, adding, “I like him and I don’t like seeing him deposed.”

Earlier this month, Trump called the Clinton depositions a “shame.”

“I think it’s a shame, to be honest. I always liked him,” he said. “Her? Yeah, she’s a very capable woman.”

