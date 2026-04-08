Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared Iran’s military is decimated and the United States has achieved “every single objective” in Operation Epic Fury.

Hegseth held a press conference on Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire the night before, after he threatened “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

Hegseth bragged at the press conference that Iran has no Air Force or Navy left, and Trump could have crippled their economy too if he had followed through on his threat to destroy power plants and other infrastructure in the country.

He said:

Iran’s air force has been wiped out. Iran no longer has an air defense system. We own their skies. Their missile program is destroyed, launchers, production facilities, and stockpiles depleted and decimated and almost completely ineffective. Iran shot hundreds of missile in one-way attack drones at our aircraft carrier. They were obsessed and never got close. Every shot easily shot down miles and miles away from the Abe Lincoln. They were blowing ammo into fantasy land… Contrast that with most significantly in last night’s wave of 800 strikes. We finished destroying Iran’s defense industrial base, a core pillar of our mission objective. What little they have left buried in bunkers is all they will have. They can still shoot, we know that. Their command and control, decimated, can’t talk and coordinate, still may shoot here and there, but that would be unwise. They can no longer build missiles, rockets, launchers, or UAVs. Their factories have been setback in historic fashion. Had Iran refused our terms, the next targets were their power plants, bridges, oil, and energy infrastructure, targets they could not defend or realistically rebuild. Tt would have taken decades and we were locked and loaded.

Hegseth said Trump “chose mercy.” Trump’s two-week extension announcement came after Pakistan, which has been mediating talks between the U.S. and Iran, recommended an extension to allow Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

He said:

President Trump had the power to cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy. He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure. The new Iranian regime understood a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them. This new regime looked at what happened to their predecessor, top leadership was systematically eliminated. Their previous Iranian supreme leader, dead.

Watch above via Fox News.

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