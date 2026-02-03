‘This Job Sucks!’ Trump DOJ Lawyer Melts Down in Court — Reportedly Begs Minneapolis Judge to Throw Her in Jail Just So She Can Get Some Sleep

A Justice Department lawyer seemed fed up with her line of work when she had meltdown during a court hearing about ICE’s conduct.

On Tuesday, DOJ attorney Julie Le took part in a federal hearing about ICE’s immigration enforcement in Minnesota. At one point during the session, Judge Jerry Blackwell pressed Le on the agency repeatedly ignoring court orders. In response, Le appeared to have a sudden stream of consciousness — according to an account from local Fox 9 reporter Paul Blume, who detailed the bizarre moment:

“SHOCKING FEDERAL COURT MOMENT: DOJ attorney Julie Le, ‘The system sucks, this job sucks’ to Judge Jerry Blackwell who pressed her on why so many court orders are being ignored by ICE/Trump admin. She asked to be held in contempt just so she could get 24 hours of sleep.”

In a follow-up tweet, Blume added that Blackwell had called the hearing because “he was frustrated that in 5 Habeas cases he was presiding over, he felt his orders were being ignored, leaving immigrant detainees unconstitutionally locked up for days.” Then, Blume said, Le admitted that the government’s lawyer “just cannot keep up.”

ICE conduct has come under intense scrutiny as a result of the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Shortly after the latter, Border Czar Tom Homan traveled to Minneapolis and suggested that ICE would reduce its presence in the streets of the city. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also revealed that ICE agents would wear body cams moving forward.

