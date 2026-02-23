Survivor Contestant GOES OFF On CBS in Shocking Video — Accuses Network Of Promoting MAGA-Friendly Politics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eliza Orlins, a career public defender who appeared on two seasons of the CBS hit show Survivor, accused the network of working to appeal to a MAGA-friendly audience.

Orlins said she knew that by speaking out she would dash any future chances of appearing on the show.

“While I was on Survivor twice, after this video, I know I will certainly never be on again, and I’m OK with that,” Orlins said in a video posted to YouTube.

Orlins said her eyes were opened to CBS after she reposted fellow cast member Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick’s public statements about President Donald Trump.

LaGrossa Kendrick was upset by the reshare and recorded a video message where in which she used an anti-Semitic slur against Orlins.

“Don’t come at me with your political status when you’re f*cking Jewish and your parents are 1% of the population of wealth,” LaGrossa Kendrick said.

Orlins denounced CBS for continuing to “prop her up” by adding LaGrossa Kendrick to their lineup for Survivor’s historic 50th season.

“CBS has spent the last year making choices that tell you exactly who they are and what they value,” Orlins said. She cited CBS cancelling Late Night host Stephen Colbert, deciding not to air the planned interview with Texas politician James Talarico (D), the delay in airing the CECOT segment on 60 Minutes, and CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil giving a “both-sides take” on the Minneapolis ICE shootings.

“CBS is not being neutral here,” Orlins continued. “They are actively rehabilitating and platforming certain people…Your values are your politics. The way you treat people is your politics. Who you choose to platform is your politics.”

Orlins said CBS had “25 years of contestants to choose from” for their “historic milestone season.”

“When you look at who CBS is rehabilitating across its entire programming slate from primetime entertainment to news, a picture emerges. They are choosing a side. And they are using your viewership to launder that choice,” she argued before adding, “Institutions must be held accountable. When powerful entities abuse their powers, someone has to stand up and and say so on the record.”

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

