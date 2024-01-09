Tucker Carlson Salutes His Longtime Nemesis Don Lemon for Launching New Show on X/Twitter

If you’ve been following the cable news media world long enough, you’d probably know the relationship between Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon has been… less than friendly, to say the least. Therefore, some might be surprised to see that the former Fox News host amicably welcomed the ex-CNN anchor to X, now that both of them are establishing their careers on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

X announced a partnership with Lemon on Tuesday in which he will have a new 30 minute show that will air three times a week. Lemon confirmed the news in his own post, calling the Elon Musk-owned platform “the biggest space for free speech in the world,” and describing his show as “a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors.”

The news makes Lemon the second former American cable news host after Carlson to commence a new project on X after both were fired by their respective networks. To mark the news, Carlson welcomed Lemon to the fold, telling him “Congratulations. It’s a new world.”

This drew the thanks of the former CNN anchor.

Thanks Tucker — Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 9, 2024

It remains to be seen whether this represents an actual armistice between Carlson and Lemon, but their pleasantries significantly depart from their venomous commentaries about each other during their cable news days.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the eponymous host was known for known for insulting Lemon on a regular basis, mispronouncing his name on purpose, and sneering at him in a manner that critics condemned as racist and intellectually dishonest. Meanwhile, Lemon would push back on Carlson while providing criticism for conservatives and commentary about American racial issues.

As it were, Lemon was fired from CNN on the same day that Carlson was terminated by Fox News. In the following days, it was reported that Lemon and Carlson were texting one another because they were working with the same people as they handled their firings.

In the months that went by, Musk invited Lemon to launch his career comeback on X, as Carlson has done. Now that this is happening, Musk got on X to celebrate the news as well:



