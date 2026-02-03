Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has returned to his podcast and is already taking hard swings, suggesting on his latest episode that MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace wants a date following her previously red-flagging his choice in shirt sizes.

On The Dan Bongino Show on Tuesday, Bongino dug up a December comment from Wallace, reading from a Mediaite article on Wallace blasting him on her Deadline: White House show.

“This freaking weirdo on MSNBC is like in love with me,” Bongino said, then reading the headline from the article. Wallace made her comments on December 17.

“Nicolle Wallace Goes Off On ‘Freaking Joke’ Dan Bongino: ‘Wears T-Shirts That Are Obviously Too Small!'” the article was titled.

Wallace blasted Bongino as a “joke” and took particular issue with his shirts.

“You can stop asking: we’re not going to Nobu on a Friday night for some Wagyu hot rock steak. It’s not happening, I know you’ve got this quiet little kind of boiling bunny obsession. I get it. We know you’re a weirdo,” Bongino said.

He dismissed MS NOW as having “20 listeners” and joked he’d choose a smaller shirt for his next show just for Wallace — a former Republican operative and communications director in President George W Bush’s White House.

“I get it. Nikki, the answer is no. Sweetcakes, I’m not going out on a date with you,” he said, adding, “I’m not doing it. The answer is a flat no. I don’t know what size this is, but I promise I’ll make it smaller for you tomorrow.”

Bongino left his post at the FBI in January and returned to his podcast this week.

President Donald Trump confirmed reports about Bongino’s exit on the same day Wallace made her comments in December. The president said Bongino wanted to go back his show.

“Dan did a great job,” Trump told reporters. “I think he wants to go back to his show.”

Watch above via The Dan Bongino Show.

