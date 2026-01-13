Jon Stewart said Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton should “abso-f**king-lutely” comply with Epstein-related subpoenas, while he also knocked the Department of Justice for also being out of compliance on releasing the files.

Bill Clinton did not show for a Tuesday morning deposition with the House Oversight Committee. He and his wife wrote a letter to Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) explaining they will not comply with subpoenas related to late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time,” the Clintons wrote in their letter.

Stewart was asked on Tuesday’s The Weekly Show podcast whether he believed the Clintons should comply. He argued he did, but also noted that the DOJ has not met a previously-set deadline to release all of the Epstein files after a congressional vote forcing their release.

Stewart said:

I absolutely do. But why should they comply if the Department of Justice is not complying with releasing the files? Like, is compliance a kind of specialized individual indigenous opportunity or should it be universal? I mean, the Department Justice has subpoenaed them to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein case while not complying with releasing the files, so how does that comport in any — but do I personally think they should comply? Abso-f*cking-lutely, absolutely. And if they’ve got something to hide nefarious, yes, we should know about all this. This is bonkers how long this is going on.

Stewart added later, “Absolutely they should comply and the Department of Justice should comply, and these victims of this heinous case should finally get some of the justice and peace that they deserve, for God’s sake.”

Should the Clintons comply with the House’s Epstein subpoena? Jon weighs in and there’s an all-new podcast out tomorrow with Fareed Zakaria! #theweeklyshow #jonstewart #politics pic.twitter.com/3cJ8B3hhCU — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) January 13, 2026

Watch above via The Weekly Show.