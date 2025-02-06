WATCH: Courtside Fan Tells Miami Heat Players Their Team Just Traded Star Jimmy Butler — Right in the Middle of the Game

Miami Heat players found out in the middle of a game that their team had just traded star Jimmy Butler; and a fan sitting courtside was the one who broke the news.

The Heat on Wednesday dealt Butler to the Golden State Warriors as part of a four-team trade involving the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons. The trade put an end to a weeks-long clash between the Heat and Butler that saw the the team suspend him multiple times for conduct. Butler even openly asked for a trade during a post-game press conference.

News of the trade broke as the Heat were playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. As a result, the players on the bench were told about it by a fan sitting right behind them.

In the video posted on social media, the fan was shown breaking down the specifics of the trade. In front of him, forward Kevin Love, guard Tyler Herro, and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. were paying close attention.

“We got Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, and Andrew Wiggins,” the fan said to the players. “We robbed them. [The Heat also got a] first-round pick — protected.”

Love them appeared to ask what year the draft pick was, prompting the fan to say, “They didn’t give out the year.”

This guy broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to the Heat right now 🤣 (via shantsolmaz/IG) pic.twitter.com/wDUb1hICfx — Overtime (@overtime) February 6, 2025

The players, surely stunned by the information they just received, turned back around and focused on the game in front of them.