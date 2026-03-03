Bill O’Reilly Says He’s ‘Appalled’ by Republicans Grilling Hillary Clinton Over Epstein: Trying to ‘Embarrass Her Over Nothing’

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly condemned House Republicans for questioning former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton over the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, telling NewsNation he was “appalled” by their attempts to “embarrass her over nothing.”

Reacting to Clinton’s deposition on NewsNation’s On Balance, O’Reilly told host Leland Vittert, “Hillary Clinton never should have been called, and that makes a farce of our federal government to call the woman – whether you like her or not, she was secretary of state, first lady – put her in a position, try to embarrass her over nothing. I am appalled that happened.”

He continued, “Never in a million years should Hillary Clinton have been called into that hearing. As far as the former president [Bill Clinton] is concerned, there’s photographic evidence that he was cavorting with Epstein. That needs to be put into perspective, OK? But this whole thing is a farce. Everybody knows it’s a farce. It’s designed to embarrass the president of the United States. That’s what it’s designed to do.”

O’Reilly argued, “Now if there are crimes committed by the Justice Department, crimes of omission where they had evidence against people, participated in assaulting these young women, then those crimes should be adjudicated, absolutely. But to call in people to try to embarrass them – and it’s fairly clear that President Trump did not have anything to do with Epstein after their falling out. Even Bill Clinton said that in his sworn statements.”

“Why are these doing this? Why are we doing this?” he concluded. “This is a pure smear Trump action, and it harms the country.”

Clinton made headlines after she stormed out of her deposition before the House Oversight Committee just 80 minutes in.

“I’m done with this! If you guys are doing that, I am done! You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home,” protested Clinton after learning that a photo of the deposition had been leaked. “This is just typical behavior.”

Clinton also clashed with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) after they questioned her about Pizzagate and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, respectively.

Watch above via NewsNation.

