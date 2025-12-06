Trump Gets Most Brutal Insult From Fox News Guest: ‘Will Get More Unaffordable Under Trump’ Than Biden

Podcast host and stockbroker Peter Schiff — host of The Peter Schiff Show — hit President Donald Trump with one of the worst insults imaginable, in MAGA terms, telling Fox News host Griff Jenkins that Trump’s policies will make life “more unaffordable” than under former President Joe Biden.

Trump raged at Fox News in an early-morning tirade for booking a guest that he called “a Trump hating loser”:

Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a “Stockbroker” named Peter Schiff, a Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong. Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction. He thinks prices are going up when, in fact, they are coming substantially down. Gasoline hit $1.99 a gallon yesterday, in certain states, and is down BIG since Biden. Other prices are almost all down. Biden caused the AFFORDABILITY CRISIS, I’M FIXING IT, along with everything else! Much of it, like the Border, is already fixed. Check out the “booker” who put this jerk on!

The president was set off by Schiff’s appearance on this week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, during which he thoroughly trashed Trump’s economy:

GRIFF JENKINS: Meanwhile, next week, President Trump is expected to kick off a coast-to-coast tour on his economic agenda, an effort to sell his affordability message ahead of the 2026 midterms. His first stop, Battleground State, Pennsylvania. So what do voters need to hear? Stockbroker Peter Schiff is the host of the Peter Schiff Show. And joins us now. Good morning, Peter. Thank you for joining us. Here comes the tour. This first stop will be at a casino in northeastern Pennsylvania. Years long, he’s taking Trumanomics on the road. And it comes as we’re learning from Axios reporting that minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are going all in on their affordability message. What’s your take?

PETER SCHIFF: Well, you know, unfortunately Trump economics has too much in common with Bidenomics.

You know, the the biggest problem is the runaway government spending that is continuing under this administration.

So we’re gonna have bigger deficits that the Fed is now gonna be funding with rate cuts and I think a return to quantitative easing. And all that means is that life is gonna get a lot more unaffordable under Trump than it was under Biden.

GRIFF JENKINS: But President Trump will be honing in on this tour about his fact that gas prices are lower, the billions of dollars of investment in energy and AI sectors, just a litany of things that he will do. Will Americans– will it resound with Americans?

PETER SCHIFF: Yeah, well, I mean, gas prices may be a little lower for now. I I I don’t think they’re gonna stay this low much longer.

But most other prices are are higher. I mean, yes, they’re not rising at nine percent a year yet, but they’re continuing to rise. And so if people couldn’t afford things before Trump was elected, those things are more expensive now. And and I think that the inflation rate is going to accelerate you know, as Trump’s Trump’s per– term progresses and you know the the policies continue to to impact prices.

GRIFF JENKINS: You know, Peter, perhaps a silver lining all of this is that wages are growing. In fact, wages are outpacing the rise of home prices. It’s caused the real estate firm Redfin to make a big prediction. They say in their headline, welcome to the great housing reset. You see it here.

Now in it, they predict that for millennials in Gen Z, they will move back home, get roommates, or buy houses with friends, plan smaller families, postpone children, renovate to make multi-generation homes.

And we see within this also a Harvard survey of young Americans where 57% of the country says that things are headed in the wrong direction for them, which is up from six percent last year. Is this you know, Redfin report about this great housing reset? What do you make of it?

PETER SCHIFF: Well, first of all, housing unaffordable unaffordability is a direct consequence of the government’s efforts over multiple administrations to try to make housing more affordable, but it is backfired like everything that government does, and it has driven home prices higher.

So the only solution to the affordability problem is for the government to get out of the way and to let home prices come down, which they will do. In fact, I think nationwide home prices could drop 20, 30 percent or more. And that would you know, restore some affordability.

But the problem is that would create another financial crisis because now you’d have a lot of people defaulting on their mortgages because they no longer had home equity. But this is a problem created by the government, by the Fed, by by Fannie and Freddie, by you know, all of our housing policy, which is artificially inflated a bubble in in real estate. And everything that the Trump administration is talking about is trying to funnel more credit to make it easier for people who can’t afford to overpay for homes.

GRIFF JENKINS: Exactly. Peter, we’ve got to leave it there, but hopefully that things will get better for Gen Z to purchase those homes.

Peter Schiff, host of the Peter Schiff show. Thank you. Have a great Saturday.

PETER SCHIFF: Thank you. And unfortunately it’s not gonna get better for a long time.

GRIFF JENKINS: Well, I hope you’re wrong, but we’ll see where it all goes. Thanks, Peter.