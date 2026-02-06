CNN’s Jake Tapper Calls Trump Out for Attacking Women Every Time They Ask About Epstein Files

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called President Donald Trump out for repeatedly attacking women who asked him about the Epstein Files, asking Virginia Giuffre’s sister-in-law for her response to the latest example.

The president flipped out on CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins as he took questions during a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon, raging at her for asking about concerns from survivors over the rollout of the newest Epstein Files dump.

That outburst followed other now-infamous tantrums over women asking him about Jeffrey Epstein. Trump called Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey “Piggy” in November. Days later, he attacked ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, Tapper called out those outbursts as he spoke to Sky Roberts and Amanda Roberts, the late Virginia Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law:

TAPPER: Since last November, which is not really that much time, there have been three times that women reporters have confronted or asked President Trump some pretty basic questions about the Epstein files. And all three times he lashed out, once he said, “Quiet, piggy” to a reporter, female reporter. And then just earlier this week, he attacked our own Kaitlan Collins again, asking, doing her job, asking questions. And at the same time, President Trump said its time for the country to move on. Amanda, what was your response to hearing that? AMANDA ROBERTS: I’m just curious as to why he’s so triggered every time, and specifically when we’re talking about survivors. Every time the reporter, especially Kaitlan Collins, when she brought up survivors, she’s asking him to address the victims. Right? Who were girls? They were children, okay? We see them as women now, but they were children. And he’s asking them to address their feelings. And he’s so triggered by that. I find that so astonishing. Number one, that he gets so triggered by that. And no one can, should or can move on from child abuse. Okay? We should never move on from child abuse. And the culture is shifting, right? We are finally in this space of saying this. Whatever has been happening, this power, this, this position, it’s time for it to change. It’s not working. We are not protecting our children. And that should be our priority. And so I just — I just find it astonishing that he’s just so triggered by survivors.

Watch above via CNN’s The Lead.

