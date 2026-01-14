‘Enemy of My Enemy Is My Friend’: Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin Spar Over Whether to Give Joe Rogan ‘Credit’ for Attacks on Trump

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin sparred on whether Joe Rogan deserves “credit” for his criticisms of ICE and President Donald Trump, the man he voted for in the 2024 election.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View, the table debated the effect of Rogan’s recent harsh words for ICE following the shooting of 37-year-old mother Renee Good by an agent last week in Minneapolis.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) he sees the “point of view” of people who support ICE, but also protesters concerned about “militarized people” roaming city streets. He also criticized ICE agents for being masked and called the shooting of Renee Good “horrific,” arguing footage appeared to show she was attempting to leave the scene before she was shot.

“You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people — many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them. Are we really gonna be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?” he said.

Rogan has been critical of ICE’s mass deportations, arguing they should be more focused on illegal immigrants guilty of crimes beyond being in the country illegally.

On The View, Hostin called Rogan a conspiracy theorist and said he “got the country he voted for,” while Behar argued he deserves “credit” for publicly criticizing Trump.

“I’m so disgusted at some of the things that we’ve been just seeing over and over and over again. And to your point, Sara, I mean, I think Joe Rogan got the country that he voted for. He not only has 20 million followers, he’s extremely influential. He endorsed Donald Trump in this last campaign. And I think when you have a platform of 20 million people, and you have so much influence, with that comes a lot of responsibility. And I think that he misused his platform,” Hostin said.

“Yeah, but let’s not look at the past too, let’s just give him a little bit of credit,” Behar suggested.

Hostin accused Rogan of pushing a conspiracy theory over him saying he sees the perspective of those arguing illegal immigrants are being used to flip congressional seats.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen a changed person, and I think he got what he voted for,” she said.

Behar argued Rogan was similar to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a once vocal supporter of the president who grew more critical and then left Congress altogether, saying she wanted to avoid an aggressive primary from the president and his allies. She’s appeared on The View multiple times.

“They’re coming over slowly but surely, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend in a certain way. I don’t know if that’s true Godfather for us,” Behar said.

“I know that you believe that they’re part of the resistance at this point. But I gotta tell you, I think that this election was such a serious election. We told people to read Project 2025. We told them what was gonna happen. Donald Trump told you he was gonna be a dictator,” Hostin shot back.

Sara Haines jumped in to say it’s “important” that Rogan and other “podcast bros” are criticizing Trump in front of their audiences, who may lean towards supporting the president.

“Do they bear any responsibility for where we are?” Hostin asked.

“I will take Joy’s win,” Haines said.

“You should. Take the win. The soundbite is, it’s the Gestapo. That’s the soundbite,” Behar told Hostin. “Everything you said is true, but what are people gleaning from this? They’re thinking, holy Christmas, they’re like the Germans in jackboots, these people. That’s what they’re picking up from Rogan now, and that’s important to hear.”

Watch above via ABC.