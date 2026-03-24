Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump for Cheering Robert Mueller’s Death: ‘Petty Little B*tch!’

Jimmy Kimmel ripped into President Donald Trump, branding him a “petty little b*tch” after the president publicly celebrated the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller over the weekend.

From the opening of Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host seized on Trump’s post reacting to the news, in which the president wrote: “Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

“Meaning him,” Kimmel quipped, referencing the Mueller-led investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stunned by the post, the host continued: “I guess it’s like all of a sudden he’s had the truth bottled up for so long, it bursts out of him. It’s been so much time has elapsed since the last time he said something true, he erupts. He just comes out with a death wish, which is an important reminder because no matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little b*tch.”

The audience cheered.

Kimmel continued to run back over Mueller’s extensive career, serving as FBI director under former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush and also remembered him as a decorated Vietnam veteran who received both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Rounding on the president, the host added: “Trump dodged Vietnam and wore bronzing cream. That’s about all they have in common.”

Watch above via ABC.

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