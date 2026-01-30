‘Like The Emperor With No Clothes!’ Ana Navarro Blasts Trump ‘Sycophants’ Playing Into 2020 Election Delusion

The View’s Ana Navarro blasted Donald Trump’s “sycophants” who are playing into his never-ending delusion that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

This week, Trump’s FBI raided a Fulton County, Georgia, election hub, taking 700 boxes of ballots, according to election officials.

“Can we just call a spade a spade?” Navarro asked to audience applause.

“Donald Trump is ‘cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.’ He’s loco! He is insane or senile and has a very weird fixation even though the courts proved he lost in 2020, even though it was thoroughly investigated, this guy wants to rewrite history,” Navarro said.

“He is now surrounded by all these sycophants who are incapable of pushing back and telling him he is crazy. He is like the emperor with no clothes! And nobody is telling him that he’s parading around town absolutely naked! ”

Navarro continued:

This time, they pulled out Tulsi Gabbard, the director of National Intelligence. They pulled her out from the rock she’s been under for like a year. I mean, I hadn’t seen this lady. I almost filed a missing persons report on her and they pulled her out and put her in costume and she showed up to do this. Because whether it’s Pam Bondi or Tulsi Gabbard or you name it, they are incapable of pushing back for fear of losing their jobs. They are so enamored by the idea of being in the circle of power they are incapable of putting the country and sanity and being rational first.

Earlier in the broadcast, co-host and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin said she believed the FBI raid was part of a “coordinated effort to steal the 2026 election.”

“I think people don’t understand what voter data consists of…What it consists of is your name, your address, full social security number, driver’s license number, political party affiliation, phone number, email address, voting history and/or your voting method, whether you did it absentee or in person,” Hostin said. “Imagine the type of information that — if that kind of information, how it can be used to perhaps interfere with an election.”

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

