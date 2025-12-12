MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Praises Fox News Journo For Confronting Trump Spox: ‘Good Question By My Old Buddy Peter Doocy!’

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy for confronting White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt over President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela.

At Thursday’s White House press briefing, Doocy asked a series of tough questions about the campaign of airstrikes and now a seizure against Venezuelan boats, asking, among other things, if the operation is “about drugs” or “oil?”

On Thursday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host — who jousted with Doocy regularly during her tenure in the White House — lauded her “old buddy”:

PSAKI: Nope. That’s not factual. No surprise. That was wrong there. I mean, whether she was lying or just ignorant is really, I guess, up for debate. But with the help of an iPad, Congressman Seth Magaziner proceeded to confront her with the facts, putting her face to face with a veteran who had indeed been kicked out of the country after nearly 50 years in the United States. So, you could say Kristi Noem really crushed it today, too. And while she was struggling to grasp basic facts about what her own department has been doing on her watch, the White House was struggling to answer very basic questions about its operations in Latin America following the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS REPORTER: Based on the way that things stand right now, is Operation Southern Spear about drugs or is it about oil?

KAROLINE LEAVITT, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The Trump administration is focused on doing many things in the western hemisphere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: I mean, “many things.” A good question by my old buddy Peter Doocy. “Many things,” they say. So, one day it’s about the drugs. The next day can be about the oil. I mean, who knows? But not to worry, because often when these questions are asked and they’re not satisfied with the answer, they ask them again. And Trump himself was given an opportunity to clear this all up when he was asked the exact same question in the Oval Office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DOOCY: Is the campaign against Venezuela still just about drugs, or is it now also about oil?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, it’s about a lot of things, but one of the things it’s about is the fact that they’ve allowed millions of people to come into our country from their prisons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: It’s about a lot of things. So just to recap, they told us first, it’s about drugs and it might be about oil. And now, according to Trump, it’s apparently about millions of people from Venezuelan prisons, which is completely baseless, by the way. So, we can’t get any coherent reasoning behind a possible war in our own hemisphere.