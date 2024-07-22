MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Dismisses Kamala Doing Better Than Biden: ‘Based More on Hope’ Than Actual Polling

MSNBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki broke down the lukewarm polling for Vice President Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden announcing he’s dropping his reelection campaign.

On Monday, Kornacki took an average from a number of recent national polls and argued Harris’s numbers are “not really any better” than those of Biden.

In an average of national polls taken since June 30, Donald Trump scored 47% in hypothetical matches against both Biden and Harris. The president averaged 45% against Trump, while Harris averaged 46%.

“[Democrats] view this move as something that’s going to improve their chances in the general election. That is based more on hope than it is the numbers right now,” Kornacki said about Harris moving to the top of the ticket.

Kornacki highlighted similar lagging numbers in the “favorable” and “unfavorable” columns, noting averages from seven national polls taken since last month’s CNN debate. Biden’s performance at the debate led to some within his own party to publicly question his stamina and call for him to drop out of the presidential race.

According to the polling, Biden scored 36% in the “unfavorable” column, while 57% said they view the president unfavorably. Harris saw slightly better averages, with 38% viewing her favorably and 52% viewing her unfavorably.

Trump has similar numbers with a majority of voters viewing him unfavorably. According to the data, 41% view the former president favorably, and 55% view him unfavorably.

“From the Democratic standpoint, they think Harris being reintroduced as a presidential candidate, getting a different look, they think these numbers can improve for her, both in the favorables and in the horse race against Trump, but we don’t know,” Kornacki said.

