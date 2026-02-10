Newsmax Host Rips Trump’s ‘Federal Bureau of Indolence,’ Accuses FBI of ‘Inactivity’ From ‘Dislike of Work’

Newsmax host Greg Kelly tore into President Donald Trump’s FBI on Monday, suggesting it should be renamed the “Federal Bureau of Indolence” given its “inactivity resulting from a dislike of work.”

As the chyron read, “WHO IS REALLY IN CHARGE?” Kelly protested during a monologue on his show, Greg Kelly Reports:

The FBI. We used to call it the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I think Federal Bureau of Indolence, indolence, is far more appropriate. They’re making big strides under Kash Patel and formerly Dan Bongino, but there must be something in the water in that building. I– whew, and this really has been on display with the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom. First of all, indolence. Technically, what is indolence? I think it’s perfect for the FBI right now. “Inactivity resulting from a dislike of work or effort; a mentality to avoid work.” And this is essentially bureaucracies everywhere. They’re not known for their initiative, updating, keeping up with the times. No, they shirk from all of those things.

Patel, the FBI director, and Bongino, his former deputy, have both received heavy criticism from Trump supporters over the agency’s handling of a number of issues, including the Epstein Files, the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and most recently, the investigation into the apparent kidnapping of Guthrie’s mother.

In November, a report authored by 24 active, veteran FBI agents detailed the failings of the agency under Patel’s management, likening the FBI to a “rudderless ship,” and criticized both Patel and Bongino for their “arrogance” and “unfortunate obsession with social media.”

While Bongino went on to resign from the agency and return to Fox News as an on-air contributor, Patel has continued to receive criticism from Trump supporters over continued “mistakes” at the agency.

Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned last week why the FBI was being “so vague” about its investigation into the kidnapping of Guthrie’s mother, before suggesting that “mistakes may have been made” despite time being of the essence.

