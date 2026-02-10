Rep. Tim Burchett Says ‘a Lot of Congressmen Probably Should Be in Jail’

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said on Monday that “a lot of congressmen probably should be in jail” during a discussion on Newsmax about the late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Asked about the upcoming Epstein investigation deposition of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who Burchett called an “evil pair”:

There’s a reason that they’re not in prison and a reason that he was in the White House for two terms and she was secretary of state, because they’re very slippery and they’re very smart and I think they’re an evil pair. I think she is probably the brains behind the operation, but I don’t think we’ll get much on them. I know a lot of people want us to get them, and it’d be great clickbait, I’m sure, but I think when it comes down to it they’ll either bail or they won’t answer very many questions and be very evasive and be very smug because in this world there are two forms of justice – those like the Clintons and for the rest of us – and unfortunately, I don’t see them being– you know, everybody says we’ll put them in handcuffs, all this stuff. All that’s talk. The law’s gotta back you up on it and, you know, we gotta define what those laws were that they broke, and Congress cannot send somebody to jail.

He concluded, “Oddly enough, a lot of congressmen probably should be in jail, but the truth is that we’re not gonna. I don’t think it’ll boil down to anything, and that’s gonna make a lot of people mad, but I believe that’s the truth.”

During his appearance on Newsmax’s Finnerty, Burchett also predicted that Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell would “end up getting shot in the back of the head” if she were released from prison early for good behavior.

“I see maybe she gets out early on good behavior and does a humongous book deal and probably ends up committing suicide by getting shot in the back of the head five times because this thing goes very deep and the people involved in it are very powerful,” he said. “And I’m still one of those that believe Epstein didn’t kill himself, ma’am. I just don’t think he did.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

