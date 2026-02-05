Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned the actions of law enforcement officials investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, claiming that “mistakes may have been made” in the ongoing search for Today show anchor Samantha Guthrie’s mother.

Watter began Thursday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime with the latest updates in the investigation of Guthrie’s disappearance. An hour before Watters went on air, Nancy’s son Camron Guthrie released a video pleading for his mother’s possible captor to make contact with the family.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly,” said Camron. “We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

Watters discussed the video and the details of the case thus far, beginning with the last time Nancy was seen on Saturday night.

“Nancy Guthrie took an Uber over to her daughter’s house nearby. The daughter is named Annie [Guthrie]. She lives with her husband Tommaso [Cioni]. Dinner, games, normal night. At 9:48, a family member dropped her back off at home. But who?” asked Watters.

The host then played a clip from Thursday’s press conference with law enforcement, where FBI and Pima County Sheriffs Deparment officals claimed Nancy was dropped off by a family member– without naming names.

“We’re going to go with family, just family,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Watters questioned why investigators were refusing to cite the specific name of the family member when Nanos previously stated it was Tommaso who dropped Nancy off.

“Why won’t they tell us which family member dropped her off? Because yesterday the sheriff told The New York Times who it was,” said Watters, before reading the quote from Nanos. “‘Ms. Guthrie’s son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off and ensured she made it inside safely before leaving, the sheriff added.’ If they know who dropped her off, why a day later are they being so vague?”

Watters went on to discuss the details of investigators’ actions, in which he claimed officials may have made errors in the early days of their search.

“Time is of the essence, and mistakes may have been made,” said Watters. “Authorities initially cleared the scene, Nancy’s house. Then yesterday they went back in.

Watch above via Jesse Watters Primetime.

