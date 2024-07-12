‘Suit Up, Lemmings!’ John Bolton Rips on Biden’s Message to Dems: ‘I’m Going Off the Edge of the Cliff and You’re Coming With Me’

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and national security advisor John Bolton made fun of President’s Joe Biden’s message to Democrats on CNN Friday, arguing that it amounted to telling them that he was going off a cliff and they had no choice but to follow him.

Bolton made the analogy after being asked by Jim Acosta if “Democrats should find another candidate at this point” and whether “there’s enough time to do that?”

“Yeah, I think there are two points here,” said Bolton. “The message that President Biden basically gave to the Democratic Party yesterday evening was ‘Suit up, lemmings! I’m going off the edge of the cliff and you’re coming with me!'”

“Now, if that’s what the Democrats want to do, you know, they will elect Trump. They’ll also help elect a lot more Republican senators and House members. There is nobody who can guarantee that that debate failure or something similar to it will not occur in September or October, and everybody knows that. And at that point, the Democrats will not have any option. They will be stuck. They will be tied to the mast of Biden’s ship as it goes down,” continued Bolton.

“This is their last clear chance to do anything,” he concluded. “And all I can say is if they leave Biden as the nominee and Trump wins, I think Trump has an obligation in his victory speech election night to thank Biden and the Democrats for nominating him.”

Bolton, a Republican, has been an outspoken critic of Biden’s opponent Donald Trump despite — or perhaps because — of the time he spent serving in Trump’s first administration.

“Trump is unfit to be president,” submitted Bolton in his book The Room Where It Happened. “Trump really cares only about retribution for himself, and it will consume much of a second term.”

Watch above via CNN.

