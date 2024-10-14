‘They Should Be Ashamed!’ Fox News Anchor Rages at Vogue For Putting VP Harris on Cover and Not Melania Trump

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo took issue with Vice President Kamala Harris landing a cover of Vogue before former First Lady Melania Trump.

On Monday’s episode of Mornings With Maria, the panel was discussing the vice president’s most recent story with the magazine. On the cover — Vogue’s last before the election — Harris was labeled the “candidate of our times.”

That cover, however, has been met with criticism for a variety of reasons. As noted on the show, the photoshoot for the magazine was on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Additionally, Bartiromo called it “ridiculous” that Trump has never been on the cover.

“They should be ashamed of themselves that they never put Melania Trump on the cover,” Bartiromo said. “That’s my opinion. And the fact is she was a model, OK, and they refused to put Melania Trump on the cover even when she was first lady. And she was all the talk of the town when they got married. Hillary Clinton was at the wedding. Everybody was toasting Donald and Melania; and suddenly he announces he wants to run for president and then they become the pariah and she’s not allowed on any covers. It’s ridiculous.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

