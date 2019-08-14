Several 2020 presidential candidates are calling on Rep. Steve King (R-IA) to resign following his newly-publicized comments on rape and incest.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest?” King said earlier this week at Iowa’s Westside Conservative Club. “Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

Now, two senators seeking the Democratic nomination for president are calling on King to step down. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are asking the Hawkeye State congressman to leave his post.

Iowans have long deserved better than Steve King and his hateful, insulting words,” Booker said. “He should resign.”

“You are a disgrace,” Gillibrand said — in words directed at King. “Resign.”

South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg also seems to be on the resignation train. Buttigieg told NBC News, “I would think anybody who had said something that extreme would resign. But then again, I doubt that he’ll actually do it.”

Former HUD secretary Julian Castro didn’t use the word resignation, but did say, “Steve King has no place in Congress. Time and time again, he has embarrassed himself and denigrated his office.”

Former congressman and 2020 candidate John Delaney called on King to resign back in January. It seems unlikely his stance has changed — particularly in light of these new comments.

