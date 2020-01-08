A Republican Senate which has been very much unified under President Donald Trump has a division now on the subject of Iran — following a briefing which one Republican called the worst he’s seen during his nine year tenure.

During a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) announced that he’s supporting the War Powers Resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). The legislation would require Congressional authorization on the use of military force, or a declaration of war.

A furious Lee — flanked by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), also now on board with the War Powers Resolution — explained his rationale for crossing the aisle.

“These powers are not ours, they don’t belong to any of us,” Lee said. “But when we allow them to be exercised through the wrong branches of government, with the wrong process — when you don’t have debate and discussion, you don’t allow the process itself to correct itself for the American people who will be most effected by these decisions to weigh in. That was insulting. That was demeaning to the process ordained by the Constitution. And I find it completely unacceptable.

“On that basis, I’ve decided to supported Senator Kaine’s resolution, subject to the minor amendments that he and I discussed earlier today,” Lee added.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

