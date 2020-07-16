CNN anchor Brian Stelter complained Wednesday after Fox Business host Lou Dobbs used a phrase commonly used by Stelter’s network.

“No one even bats an eyelash anymore when Fox puts up banners like ‘LEFT’S WAR ON AMERICA,'” Stelter wrote on Twitter in a message accompanied by a picture of Dobbs’ program, in which the chyron at the bottom of the screen referred to the phrase.

A video compiled by Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz noted Stelter’s colleagues have used the phrase to argue President Donald Trump “is at war with just about everything.”

“President Trump’s war on phase masks,” anchor Alisyn Camerota said on her morning program. “President Trump’s war on the truth,” host Jake Tapper said in his evening slot. Don Lemon opined on “President Trump’s war on the NFL,” while Brian Stelter told viewers that Trump was “at war on the press.”

The phrase is popular on MSNBC as well, particularly with host Nicolle Wallace. The video showed Wallace referencing “Trump’s war on justice” no fewer than five times, in addition to citing “Trump’s war on his own government,” “Trump’s war on Fauci,” “Trump’s war on women,” and “Trump’s war on science.”

Watch above via Washington Free Beacon.

