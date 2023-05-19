Bill Barr Says Trump ‘Very Exposed’ By CNN Town Hall — Predicts Criminal Indictment In August or Sept

Former AG Bill Barr told CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge that ex-President Donald Trump may have left himself “very exposed” with his comments at a CNN town hall, and predicted indictments as soon as August.

The CNN town hall last week stunned many observers when Trump made news with a series of potentially incriminating statements about the classified documents case, among others.

On Thursday’s edition of the CBS News streaming show America Decides, anchor Nikole Killion asked Herridge what Barr had to say about those remarks, and Herridge replied that Barr told her “may have created more legal exposure.”

In their interview, Barr — who has previously cited the docs probe as the most dangerous to Trump — said it was “clear” Trump had no right to the documents, and also predicted indictments in August or September:

NIKOLE KILLION: And I know you also talked to him about some of the investigations that former President Donald Trump is currently facing. Where does he think the most danger lies? CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Well, of the more than half dozen investigations, the former attorney general told CBS News, in his view, there is one that stands out. And he said the former president’s comments at that recent CNN town hall may have created more legal exposure. BILL BARR: I’ve said all along that of the cases out there right now, the one I’d be most concerned about if I were the president, former president, is the Mar-a-Lago document case. CATHERINE HERRIDGE: And why so? BILL BARR: Because it’s it’s it doesn’t go a lot on intent or anything like that. It’s very it’s very clear that he had no business having those documents. He was given a long time to send them back. And he was, they were subpoenaed. And if there’s any games being played there, he’s, he’s going to be very exposed. CATHERINE HERRIDGE: Given the developments in the grand jury. Do you believe that special counsel Jack Smith is close to a charging decision? BILL BARR: I would think they’d want to do it before the end of the year. And, you know, it could be, you know, later in the summer or in the fall, you know, would be the earliest I would expect that. CATHERINE HERRIDGE: And why that timing? BILL BARR: Because if they’re close, if they’re close to a decision, I think the process of, you know, viewing that and socializing it with the attorney general and so forth, and buttoning it up would probably take that long.

Watch above via America Decides.

