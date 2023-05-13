‘Digging His Own Legal Grave Deeper!’ MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Lays Out Ton Of ‘Actionable Evidence’ Trump Gave At CNN Town Hall

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner laid out a mountain of ways in which ex-President Donald Trump “dug his legal grave deeper” at the CNN town hall.

Many observers have noted that CNN’s town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, which sparked a barrage of criticism and recriminations at the network, also may have landed Trump in legal trouble by virtue of the wild statements he made.

But in a commentary on his YouTube channel, Kirschner laid out in detail the ways in which Trump aided not just the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probe into the Trump classified documents, but several other cases as well. Some highlights:

Here’s what Kaitlan Collins asked Donald Trump about those documents. When it comes to your documents. Did you ever show those classified documents to anyone? Trump’s answer Not really. I would have the right to, but not that I can think of. Friends, I predict those incriminating statements will be introduced into evidence at the future trial of the United States of America versus Donald Trump.

…

Down in Georgia, Kaitlan Collins asked him. You asked Brad Raffensperger, former secretary of state down in Georgia, you asked him to find you votes. Donald Trump’s answer, quote, I didn’t ask him to find anything close quote. Oh, really? You remember this headline from The New York Times? Trump in Taped Call Pressed Georgia Official to Find Votes to Overturn Election. And friends, we’ve all heard that recorded phone call on an endless loop when Trump is pressuring Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes. Interestingly, how many he needed to win. I predict this incriminating statement will be introduced in the future criminal trial captioned Georgia versus Donald J. Trump and Friends.

…

If all of that isn’t sufficiently mind boggling. Donald Trump’s determination to continue to directly incriminate himself, he also felt compelled to tell more defamatory lies about Jean Carroll right after a jury awarded her millions of dollars for in part. Donald Trump telling defamatory lies about her. In fact, the jury awarded punitive damages. Punitive damages are designed to punish Donald Trump for telling those defamatory lies. Punitive damages are designed to deter Donald Trump from telling defamatory lies in the future. And of course, within days of that jury verdict, Donald Trump goes right out and he does it all over again. You know, friends. Donald Trump will not be deterred by a jury’s verdict or punitive damages. Donald Trump will not be deterred by a judge’s admonitions that he shouldn’t say things like this. Donald Trump will not be deterred by a judge’s protective order or gag order. You know what will deter Donald Trump? A jail cell.

…

Yes, it’s taken too long. Yes, we’re frustrated. Yes, we’re impatient. Yes, Donald Trump should not be given a microphone and a platform to spew his lies, even if a byproduct of having that microphone, having that platform is he digs his own legal grave deeper because he continues to incriminate himself. That byproduct isn’t worth his ability to use that microphone and that platform to continue to spew his lies to our nation’s most gullible and most vulnerable. And in some instances most hateful. It is time to deter Donald Trump. Because justice matters.