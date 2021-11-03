Citing “Black Lives Matter,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) came out on Wednesday against the nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

Progressives have expressed opposition to Emanuel’s nomination due to criticism over his handling of the 2014 case of Laquan McDonald, a 17-year-old Black male who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer. Emanuel was mayor at the time.

“Black Lives Matter. Here in the halls of Congress, it is important that we not just speak and believe these words, but put them into action in the decisions we make,” said Merkley in a statement. “I have carefully considered Mayor Emanuel’s record—and the input of civil rights leaders, criminal justice experts, and local elected officials who have reached out to the Senate to weigh in—and I have reached the decision that I cannot support his nomination to serve as a U.S. Ambassador.”

“While I respect Mayor Emanuel’s many years of service, and the points of view of my colleagues who have come to a different conclusion, I will be voting ‘no’ when his nomination comes before the committee,” he continued, referring to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is scheduled to vote on Emanuel’s nomination on Wednesday.

Despite Merkley’s opposition, Emanuel is expected to be confirmed.

