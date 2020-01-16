Chris Cuomo railed against Arizona Senator Martha McSally and outright called into question why anyone would vote for her in a scathing attack where he claimed “she bears no resemblance to [former Sen John] McCain’s dignity, decency, discretion.”

Cuomo’s decision to step out of his neutral, on-air persona and directly impugn McSally’s viability as an elected official came in response to a now infamous moment, where the Republican senator twice lashed out at CNN reporter Manu Raju as a “liberal hack” while ignoring his direct question about whether or not she will support allowing new evidence and witnesses at President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. Since that incident on Thursday morning, CNN public figures have publicly rallied round Raju and pulled no punches in firing back at McSally.

McSally, a former combat pilot and Air Force colonel, lost a close senate election in 2018 to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, but was then appointed to the state’s other Senate seat after interim Senator Jon Kyl resigned.

“There is no shame in Trump Co.’s game,” a stern-looking Cuomo said, leading off his show. “No matter how shameful the words and deeds, they want you to know they don’t care about anything but staying on message. That’s why today was such a perfect example with this new senator. You can’t see this enough,” he said, before playing the clip of McSally insulting and dismissing Raju.

“Senator McSally, veteran, amazing record of service. Makes this stunt that much more pathetic,” Cuomo continued, just warming up. “Did she really swap all that good faith for fealty to Trump, somebody she hasn’t even backed in the past? We see the play now, the question was obvious, so was the dodge, so was the disrespect. All textbook Trump. It’s more proof of what this is all about. And here’s more proof just from her of playing from the Trump playbook. Forget about apologizing, she’s trying to raise money off the mockery.”

“Look, if you people in Arizona, if you’re looking for someone to replace McCain, okay, to take the seat that he held, McSally checks a big box, man. Amazing military service. Also a pilot,” Cuomo noted, before dropping the hammer. “But after today and after this, she bears no resemblance to McCain’s dignity, decency, discretion. I can’t believe people would vote for her to fill McCain’s seat. As obvious as her and [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell’s antics are, we get the reason. What can’t McSally handle? What can’t McConnell handle? The facts. In fact, there’s a chance that this Senate will be the first to refuse to accept the facts delivered from the house, but they also may refuse to access the facts themselves through witnesses. How can you do your job then?”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]