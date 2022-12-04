Caught on Camera: Hunter Biden Blows Off WH Press Asking About GOP Probes and Elon Musk At White House Kennedy Center Celebration

First Son Hunter Biden blew off the White House press pool’s questions about Republican investigations and Twitter CEO Elon Musk at the White House ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors.

The president gave a speech in the East Room of the White House at the annual WH reception for the honorees.

Those honorees included actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant; legendary soul singer Gladys Knight, composer, conductor, and educator Tania León, and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

But there were many other luminaries in attendance, including the president’s son — who, according to pool reporter Jeff Earle of MailOnline, didn’t respond when the press pool asked him questions at the event because he was seated near them with his wife Melissa Cohen:

Potus wrapped around 5:10 after some more remarks about Ireland. Honorees left through the same west door from where they entered. Pool had a chance to ask Hunter a question (he was seated near the back with Melissa Cohen). He smiled and walked away to two simultaneous questions about GOP investigations and Elon Musk maneuvers. The band switched to arrangements of U2 songs, plus “That’s What Friends Are For.” Pool ran into Matt Damon while being escorted out. He said he thought it went “great.” Of note: Potus mentioned gun control while saluting Clooney.

Earle didn’t get an answer, but he did snap a picture of Hunter Biden during the even, which he posted on Twitter with the caption “Hunter Biden worked the room in black tie.”

Hunter Biden worked the room in black tie pic.twitter.com/SVzro7geoZ — Geoff Earle (@GeoffEarle) December 4, 2022

Mr. Biden figures to be the subject of GOP investigations, which several leaders have promised to conduct once they take over the House in January.

He was also the subject of the weekend’s biggest story: an information dump from Musk via Musk a Twitter thread by Matt Taibbi that was eagerly glommed by some, but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

