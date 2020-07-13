CDC Director Robert Redfield pleaded with people to wear masks in a press conference Monday afternoon, declaring that Americans could drive Covid-19 “into the ground” if everybody wore facial coverings for six weeks.

“If everyone could wear a face covering over the next six weeks we could drive this [coronavirus] into the ground,” Redfield said in Mecklenburg County, NC. Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, has more than seven times the number of Covid-19 positive cases than any other county the state.

Redfield’s comments come as the United States has seen three-straight days of 60,000-plus new coronavirus cases.

The CDC recommends but does not require “people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” according to its website.

A poll that came out last Thursday found that 84 percent of Americans have worn masks during the Covid-19 outbreak, with 78 percent of supporters of President Donald Trump saying they wear masks.

Trump has recently changed his rhetoric around masks, saying he’s “all in” on people wearing them. Last week, the president was publicly seen wearing a mask for the first time.

Still, the president has remained critical of the CDC. On Monday morning, Trump retweeted a post claiming that “everybody is lying” about Covid-19, including the CDC. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing that the reasoning behind the tweet was because the president “expresses displeasure in the CDC,” but still has confidence in them.

