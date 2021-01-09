Charlie Sykes Sends Twitter Into Fits By Calling Lindsey Graham By a Pornographic Epithet: Trump’s ‘Fluffer’

MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes brought the house down when he casually referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as President Donald Trump’s “fluffer” — a term with humiliating pornographic connotations.

Sykes made the remark on Friday night’s edition of The ReidOut while recounting Graham’s encounter with an angry pro-Trump mob at an airport, and the crack prompted fellow contributor Dr. Jason Johnson to exclaim “Jesus!” and convulse with laughter.

But the hilarity didn’t stop in the studio, as Twitter users went nuts for Sykes’ comment, and many wondered if Sykes really knew what he was saying. Former SNL-er and whip-smart cable news critic Leslie Jones and many others immortalized the moment.

Joy’s guests Are going H.A.M! pic.twitter.com/IWzHJ8qcrs — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 9, 2021

Did @SykesCharlie just call @LindseyGrahamSC #DonaldTrump’s #Fluffer?! Did that just happen on the @thereidout? 😳😂 Two things:

1) The wheels are off

and

2) No👏🏾Lies👏🏾De👏🏾tec👏🏾Ted. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 9, 2021

🤣😂 NOT HIS FLUFFER — Tinu aka Empress of Hoedom, Thirst of my Line, (@Tinu) January 9, 2021

“LindseyGraham is Donald Trump’s fluffer.” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DYZRO8SaVv — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 9, 2021

Okay everybody. This is me at my most vulnerable, and I’m not going to hold back, and I’m just going to let it out and disclose this information for you all to judge for yourself. I JUST learned what a fluffer is. — 💛🐝 Stephen the KHive Kaveman™️ (@stephen_hunley) January 9, 2021

Ohmygod was anyone just watching what I just saw on MSNBC?

Ohmygod — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 9, 2021

Charlie Sykes called Lindsey Graham a fluffer??? — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) January 9, 2021

So – Charlie Sykes called Lindsey Graham “Donald Trump’s FLUFFER for the last four years.” Peep Jason Johnson’s reaction…pic.twitter.com/L84ynunY0M — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 9, 2021

Charlie Sykes just called Lindsey Graham Trump’s fluffer for the last 4 years 😂😂😂#TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/KmrChHX8ag — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) January 9, 2021

Charlie Sykes just called Lindsay Graham “Donald Trump’s fluffer” on MSNBC and I’m dying. — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) January 9, 2021

It’s probably wise to note that shaming sex workers is frowned upon by many, and “fluffing” — a task that involves assisting a porn actor in maintaining his camera readiness, let’s say — is a profession that can be performed honorably.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

