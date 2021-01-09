comScore

Charlie Sykes Sends Twitter Into Fits By Calling Lindsey Graham By a Pornographic Epithet: Trump’s ‘Fluffer’

By Tommy ChristopherJan 9th, 2021, 9:22 am

MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes brought the house down when he casually referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as President Donald Trump’s “fluffer” — a term with humiliating pornographic connotations.

Sykes made the remark on Friday night’s edition of The ReidOut while recounting Graham’s encounter with an angry pro-Trump mob at an airport, and the crack prompted fellow contributor Dr. Jason Johnson to exclaim “Jesus!” and convulse with laughter.

But the hilarity didn’t stop in the studio, as Twitter users went nuts for Sykes’ comment, and many wondered if Sykes really knew what he was saying. Former SNL-er and whip-smart cable news critic Leslie Jones and many others immortalized the moment.

It’s probably wise to note that shaming sex workers is frowned upon by many, and “fluffing” — a task that involves assisting a porn actor in maintaining his camera readiness, let’s say — is a profession that can be performed honorably.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

