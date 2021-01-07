Chuck Schumer Calls For Trump to Be ‘Immediately’ Removed From Office After Inciting Capitol Mob

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment following the violent attack on the Capitol, calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office “immediately.”

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” he wrote in a statement he later tweeted. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

“The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment,” he added. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Schumer’s call follows statements from members of the House and Senate, both Republican and Democratic, who have also requested the invocation of 25th Amendment.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) made a similar announcement in a video posted on his Twitter account, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked.”

Read Schumer’s official statement, which was sent in an email to Mediaite, below:

