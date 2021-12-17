NBC’s long-running political program, Meet the Press, is on track to beat out its Sunday competition for the sixth year in a row.

The Chuck Todd hosted panel program dominated the key 25-54 age demographic in 2021, as it has for the past five years. MTP averaged 619,000 viewers in the demo, which surpassed ABC’s This Week by over five percent and CBS’s Face the Nation by an impressive 10 percent. Todd has hosted MTP since 2014 and previously served as NBC’s chief White House correspondent.

MTP averaged 2.93 million total viewers in 2021, 124,000 (four percent) more than George Stephanopoulos’ This Week. The show also boasts being the most-watched Sunday show in the Washington, D.C. area for eighty months and running, a testament to its long-held influence and stature inside the Beltway.

As traditional media continues to grapple with the rise of streaming and an ever-shifting digital landscape, MTP has expanded its offerings into podcasts, streaming, and new digital series.

Todd’s interviews landed an average of over 11 million monthly video views online in 2021, which is almost double MTP’s online video presence in 2019.

In 2022, Todd is adding another job title to his resume, producing scripted programming for NBC’s Peacock. The show is called American Assassin, which will be written and directed by Adam Pearlman (known for his work on Billions and The Good Wife), and will dive into the psyche of U.S. presidents and the assassins that tried to murder them.

