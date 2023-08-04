CNN Reporter Says Sources Told Her ‘Pissed Off Trump’ Was ‘Raging On The Plane’ Over Coverage of Arrest

CNN correspondent Alayna Treene reported she’s heard that a “pissed off” ex-President Donald Trump was “raging on the plane” as he watched coverage of his arrest and arraignment.

All eyes remain on the big news of the day from Thursday — the arrest and arraignment of ex-President Donald Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

One colorful detail from the day is that Trump was reportedly “pissed off” that Judge Moxila Upadhyaya did not address him as “Mr. President.”

On Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, Treene added some more color on Trump’s reaction from her sources:

JOHN BERMAN: He’s going to hold a political rally tonight. One question is, what kind of mood will he be in? Sources tell CNN that Trump was quote, this is a quote, pissed off after his arraignment, in part because the judge referred to him simply as Mr. Trump. CNN’s Alayna Treene is near Trump’s golf course, which, of course, is in Bedminster, New Jersey. Alayna, what are you hearing? ALAYNA TREENE: Right. Well, good morning, John. Donald Trump is very frustrated. He’s been concerned all week ever since knowing that this indictment was coming then. And of course, learning of the charges being filed on Tuesday, he’s grown increasingly, increasingly angry with each indictment that has come down the pike already. And he’s really frustrated that he’s having to deal with this. I’m also told he’s worried and angered that a lot of the money that both his campaign, but also mainly his outside political PAC, Save America, has been raising is being forced to be diverted to his legal team. … And the other thing, as well as he was very angry as well, leaving that court appearance, he was definitely pissed off and he was also kind of raging on the plane, I was told, as he was watching the news coverage of this come in. And so even though publicly he still wants to sound defiant, you’ll hear him try to use that kind of rhetoric tonight. Privately, he is very angry about this, John. JOHN BERMAN: It turns out three indictments can get you down. Alayna Treene in New Jersey. Thank you very much for that.

