CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Asks Biden Comms Chief if They Will Retaliate Against Networks Like Fox News if They Lie

CNN anchor and Fox News alum Alisyn Camerota asked White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield if President Joe Biden’s press shop will retaliate against outlets like Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax if they “revert to form” by “lying” about the president.

The short version of Bedingfield’s diplomatic reply: F— around and find out.

On Thursday morning’s edition of New Day, Camerota concluded the interview by quoting President Biden, who said in his inaugural address that “Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit.”

“I heard that as a direct shot at some of the media companies that lied about the election results, we know who they are,” Camerota said. “They are right-wing companies, some are more fringe than others, at this point, or more extreme than others.”

“And so if they continue to engage in lies, something that he is trying to combat, what is your communication strategy, will you deny those networks any interviews, I mean what happens if they revert to form immediately?” Camerota asked.

Fox News is one of several outlets that spread false information about the election, but the only one that would be likely to score an interview with President Biden or anyone senior in his administration.

Ms. Bedingfield told Camerota that “we are committed to reaching every American,” but went on to make it clear that ghosting Fox and company is on the table.

“Now obviously, if media companies are willfully lying or are not carrying forth straightforward honest information from the president when we make him available, or from administration officials when we make them available, then, of course, that’s something that we are going to think about and we’re going to factor in,” Bedingfield said.

“But our hope writes that we’re going to be able to use all sorts of creative platforms, that we’re going to be able to reach out in all sorts of ways to meet people where they are. We love viewers who watch CNN, but we also love viewers who don’t watch CNN,” she added, which prompted Camerota to joke “Viewers who don’t watch CNN? Your words make no sense to me.

