CNN’s Chris Wallace Praises Biden For Roasting Republicans in Speech: Shows ‘What A Good Retail Politician’ He Is

CNN anchor Chris Wallace praised President Joe Biden for zinging Republicans during a recent speech, calling it an example of “what a good retail politician” Biden is.

Biden mocked Republicans at a DNC event Thursday night for bragging about infrastructure projects that they voted against:

We also passed a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s roads, highways, bridges, railroads, ports, airports, water system, high-speed Internet. We got a little help from Republicans, but not a lot, but enough to get it passed. But the truth is, there were a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than we actually voted for it. I see them out there. “And now we’re going to build this new bridge here. We’re all for it. And by the way, there’s new road. We’re going to have an Internet that’s going to be all the way…” I love ’em, man. They ain’t got no shame.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Brianna Keilar and John Berman played a clip of Biden’s routine for Wallace, who praised Biden’s skill as a “retail politician,” and said that Republicans are more likely to find themselves in the position of taking credit for things they voted against than Democrats:

JOHN BERMAN: President on the campaign trail, Chris. CHRIS WALLACE: Yeah. You know, and that shows you an example of what a good retail politician Biden is. This isn’t unprecedented. We’ve seen this before where Democrats will vote against something in Congress. And then if there are some goodies being handed out, they’ll take credit for it on the campaign trail. You see it more often with Republicans just because Republicans are more likely to vote against big spending projects. But then if it’s a dam or a bridge or some other project in their district or their state, they’re going to say, Oh yeah, that’s great. And they even want to announce it, you know, it’s God for… I am shocked that there is politics going on in this city. BRIANNA KEILAR: Do you think that’s fair when they I mean, maybe it’s not fair, but part of the argument that some lawmakers will make is, I didn’t support the entire bill. I can support some of what’s in it, even if I didn’t vote for it. Is that tying themselves into–? CHRIS WALLACE: Does it pass the smell test? Well, no, but what they’re basically saying is I don’t support all of that federal spending. However, this project in my district is so great that I would have voted just for that. I mean, you know, look, it’s politics.

Watch above via CNN.

